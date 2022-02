VACAVILLE, Calif. -- Chocolate milk is returning to the menu at a Northern California school following a student protest.Students at Sierra Vista K-8 school in Vacaville were not happy that chocolate milk was pulled from the lunch menu.So the fourth-grade class held a protest.Students and the administration came to a compromise that chocolate milk will return to the menu -- one day, every other week.Teachers say it was a good way to teach the students how to form an argument and stand up for what they believe in, even if it's only chocolate milk.