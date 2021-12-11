1 killed in crash in Madera County, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been killed in a crash in Madera County Friday night.The California Highway Patrol says it happened on Highway 99 near Highway 152 around 6 pm.Officers say a man was pulled over checking something in the back of his minivan.As the man was at the back of his vehicle, a pickup truck north on the 99 towards Highway 152 drifted to the right, onto the shoulder and hit the man before crashing into the minivan.The man died from his injuries. He has been identified as 63-year-old Afroz Ali from Fresno.The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries.Two other women were in the minivan and are expected to be okay.Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in this crash.