New deal expands fire services in Madera County tribal land

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the neighborhood to witness a safety agreement that's been a long time coming in the Coarsegold community.Traditional drumming celebrated a new agreement between the Madera County Board of supervisors and the Picayune Rancheria of the Chukchansi Indians.The deal expands fire services to the tribal land and the surrounding community.That includes a brand new ladder truck to protect the casino and two firefighters working 24/7 at Fire Station Number 8.Tribal chairwoman Claudia Gonzales says it's more important than ever to increase fire protection since we are in the midst of a drought.On top of expanded fire services, the new agreement makes it possible for the Madera County Sheriff's Office to patrol the Tribe's casino and add two new patrol cars.