New deal expands fire services in Madera County tribal land

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the neighborhood to witness a safety agreement that's been a long time coming in the Coarsegold community.

Traditional drumming celebrated a new agreement between the Madera County Board of supervisors and the Picayune Rancheria of the Chukchansi Indians.

The deal expands fire services to the tribal land and the surrounding community.

That includes a brand new ladder truck to protect the casino and two firefighters working 24/7 at Fire Station Number 8.

Tribal chairwoman Claudia Gonzales says it's more important than ever to increase fire protection since we are in the midst of a drought.

On top of expanded fire services, the new agreement makes it possible for the Madera County Sheriff's Office to patrol the Tribe's casino and add two new patrol cars.

