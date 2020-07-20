Sports

CIF announces delays for high school sports seasons due to COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Interscholastic Federation has announced that there will be a modified schedule for the 2020 season.

The CIF says all fall high school sports seasons will be delayed until December 2020 or January 2021 at the earliest.

For example, the last day for section playoffs for volleyball, water polo and cross county will now be in March 2021, and football's will be in April 2021.




Due to this ruling, high school athletes will now be able to participate in club sports during their high school season for the first time.
