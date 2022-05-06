Cinco De Mayo festivities take place throughout Fresno

cinco de mayo

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cinco de Mayo Art Hop and Fresno Street Eats have joined forces this year.

Vendors up and down Fulton Street say they're excited to see a busier event than in years past.

"It's always a great night in downtown Fresno when Art Hop is around," says Fresno Street Eats Vendor Coordinator Tony Heredia. "We're going to have over 12 food trucks here, 20-plus vendors, street vendors and table vendors."

Part of this year's celebration will feature good food, some fresh beer flavors from a popular brewery and new this year -- Lucha wrestling.

"Also, we will be releasing Lata de Fruta Cucumber," says Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company Social Media Coordinator Natalia Souza. "This is part of our returning flavored Cerveza series."

Art Hop ends at 10, but many places will be staying open till midnight and beyond on this Thursday.
