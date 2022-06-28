You can beat the heat for free at these 10 Fresno pools this summer

Frank H-Ball Park in southwest Fresno and nine other pools in the city are open to the public - now through August 14th.
The pools are free to use - but no swim diapers, floaties, pool noodles or pool toys are allowed.
Also, children must be potty trained.
Across the City of Fresno there are standard pools - which are 4 to 10 feet deep - for ages 3 and up.
There are also learner pools that are just two and a half to five feet deep, and wader pools you can visit, depending on your child's skill level.
#ExploreFresno community pools and splash pads!! All for FREE!!! Come cool off this weekend!— City of Fresno (@CityofFresno) June 25, 2022

The facilities are open Monday through Sunday from 1 pm until 5 pm.