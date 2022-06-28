You can beat the heat for free at these 10 Fresno pools this summer

#ExploreFresno community pools and splash pads!! All for FREE!!! Come cool off this weekend!



Check it out: https://t.co/4HehWKY1XL@FresnoPARCS pic.twitter.com/E4tKahrjMf — City of Fresno (@CityofFresno) June 25, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for a way to cool off in this heat, there are free pools you can visit in the City of Fresno.Frank H-Ball Park in southwest Fresno and nine other pools in the city are open to the public - now through August 14th.The pools are free to use - but no swim diapers, floaties, pool noodles or pool toys are allowed.Also, children must be potty trained.Across the City of Fresno there are standard pools - which are 4 to 10 feet deep - for ages 3 and up.There are also learner pools that are just two and a half to five feet deep, and wader pools you can visit, depending on your child's skill level.The facilities are open Monday through Sunday from 1 pm until 5 pm.