You can beat the heat for free at these 10 Fresno pools this summer

The facilities are open Monday through Sunday from 1 pm until 5 pm.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for a way to cool off in this heat, there are free pools you can visit in the City of Fresno.



Frank H-Ball Park in southwest Fresno and nine other pools in the city are open to the public - now through August 14th.

The pools are free to use - but no swim diapers, floaties, pool noodles or pool toys are allowed.

Also, children must be potty trained.

Across the City of Fresno there are standard pools - which are 4 to 10 feet deep - for ages 3 and up.

There are also learner pools that are just two and a half to five feet deep, and wader pools you can visit, depending on your child's skill level.



