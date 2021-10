MODESTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a celebration at the Modesto Airport on Saturday.Civil Air Patrol is the civilian auxiliary of the United States Air Force.On Saturday, Merced Squadron 147 joined forces with Squadron 50 in Modesto to celebrate their remobilization.There were booths displaying Civil Air Patrol STEM Kits like Model Rocketry, Flight Simulators, and even Weather Forecasting.This event's purpose was to thank all members for their accomplishments during the pandemic.The celebration serves as inspiration to youth to get involved in the program.