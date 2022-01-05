New FAX bus route to Clovis Community College opening for students

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- High gas prices have everyone concerned about transportation costs.Students at Clovis Community College now have a new option to get to school.When Clovis Community College resumes classes on Monday, students will be able to take a FAX bus to and from campus.Students over the years have requested the extended bus service. Now, the new year brings a new ride to school.For many students, the lack of transportation has made their educational journey a challenging one.They can take FAX bus Route 3 to school."We really believe that this is an equity issue for our college. That before this, you really needed a car to get here," said Clovis Community College President Lori Bennett.With over 14,000 students, Clovis Community is one of the fastest-growing campuses in California. Some students have asked about available bus services before enrolling in classes."This FAX bus line is going to remove the barriers that exist for many of our students, and riding the FAX will now ensure that our students will have a safe way of going home," said State Center Community College District Chancellor Carole Goldsmith.The Clovis Community campus is actually located within Fresno city limits.Five new FAX bus stops will be added along Willow Avenue north of Nees Avenue."The truth is people who do not have transportation, do not have a vehicle, rely heavily on public transportation," said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.Crush, the college's mascot, was fired up to hear about the new route. He knows many students will feel the same.Bus Route 3 to Clovis Community College will run from 6 am to 10 pm Monday through Friday. It is also available between 7 am to 7 pm on weekends.