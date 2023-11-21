New 'Eureka!' location opens in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Appearances aren't always what they seem at the new Clovis location of Eureka!.

The hidden gem in the Trading Post Shopping Center is proving to be quite the find.

"More of a speakeasy," says general manager Kyle Loflin. "We kind of want to have a shock and awe when you walk through the door. It's very unassuming, and then you walk through and it kinda pulled from an industrial distillery vibe."

Whether you're dining out or enjoying a toast during happy hour, Eureka is serving top-shelf service and drinks.

"We want people to enjoy themselves, feel welcome and warm," Loflin said.

Loflin has been with Eureka for 12 years, opening restaurants in Roseville, San Diego, Seattle and Fresno.

Having grown up in the Central Valley, he was thrilled to open a second location in the 559.

"This is a great place to be, and this is a great community," he said.

The Clovis High grad says the menu options pair well with the aesthetics.

The Clovis location just opened in late October, but Kitchen Manager Amanda Landin says fan favorites already include the cauliflower bites.

"They're deep fried and topped with bonito flakes," she said.

Braised shortribs and the Fresno Fig burger feature locally sourced ingredients.

