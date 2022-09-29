Get ready to go nuts in Old Town Clovis at the 11th Annual Pistachio Party

Enjoy pistachio samplings and demonstrations of foods you can make using pistachios at the Friday Night Market in Old Town Clovis.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- American Pistachio Growers and the Old Town Clovis Farmers Market are preparing for the 11th annual Pistachio Party this Friday, September 30th.

There you can enjoy pistachio samplings and food demonstrations using pistachios offered by the chefs at the Institute of Technology culinary school.

The Friday Night Market is located in the heart of Old Town Clovis on Pollasky between 3rd and 5th Street.

It all starts this Friday, from 5:30-8:30pm. For more information call 298-5774 or online at oldtownclovis.org

It's a night you certainly don't want to miss.

The Old Town Friday Night Market goes through Friday, October 28th.