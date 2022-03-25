Suspect caught stealing gas from car in Clovis, police say

#PoliceActivity in the area of Temperance/Barstow & Fowler/Barstow:



A resident caught a suspect stealing gas from their vehicle. They called us immediately, and Officers found the suspect driving away near Fowler/Barstow. That suspect is detained.

This thread will be updated. pic.twitter.com/HPkKtmK0V4 — Clovis Police (CA) (@ClovisPolice_CA) March 25, 2022

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have detained a person accused of stealing gas from a vehicle in Clovis on Friday morning.It happened along Barstow Avenue between Temperance and Fowler Avenues.Officers say a person caught the suspect siphoning gas from their parked car.The victim quickly called the police, and officers tracked down the suspect near Fowler and Barstow.The suspect was detained for questioning.