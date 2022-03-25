gas theft

Suspect caught stealing gas from car in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have detained a person accused of stealing gas from a vehicle in Clovis on Friday morning.

It happened along Barstow Avenue between Temperance and Fowler Avenues.

Officers say a person caught the suspect siphoning gas from their parked car.

The victim quickly called the police, and officers tracked down the suspect near Fowler and Barstow.

The suspect was detained for questioning.



