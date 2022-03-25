Suspect caught stealing gas from car in Clovis, police say

It happened along Barstow Avenue between Temperance and Fowler Avenues.
Officers say a person caught the suspect siphoning gas from their parked car.
The victim quickly called the police, and officers tracked down the suspect near Fowler and Barstow.
The suspect was detained for questioning.
#PoliceActivity in the area of Temperance/Barstow & Fowler/Barstow:— Clovis Police (CA) (@ClovisPolice_CA) March 25, 2022
A resident caught a suspect stealing gas from their vehicle. They called us immediately, and Officers found the suspect driving away near Fowler/Barstow. That suspect is detained.
