Clovis High graduations back to normal for 1st time since pandemic

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The heat and sun won't outshine the class of 2022 at Clovis High School Wednesday evening.This graduating class has had to endure a lot more than heat in high school.More than half of the years spent at Clovis High were impacted by the pandemic.This is the first graduating class post-COVID to not have senior traditions and milestones canceled.Last year, social distancing between graduates and limited attendance of family and friends in the stands."These graduates will be seated in the stands together in their white and blue gowns," says Clovis Unified spokesperson Kelly Avants. "All the family that they want to invite."Although attendance will be opened back up this year, the ceremony will continue to be live-streamed."Any family members who are maybe out of state and couldn't travel are able to access that live stream as well," Avants said.It's an emotional occasion with even more meaning in the midst of mourning the students and teachers killed at Robb elementary school in Texas in mass shooting Tuesday."To be able to have that experience tonight for our graduates, I know that it's going to be a little more penitent than a typical graduation," Avants said.