Clovis hotel evacuated after tree catches fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A tree fire caused a hotel evacuation in Clovis.It happened just before two this morning at a Comfort Suites on Clovis Avenue between Bullard and Sierra.It is unclear how the tree caught on fire, but smoke made its way into the hotel and set off a smoke detector.Firefighters evacuated the building as a precaution.There was no fire in the building and everyone returned to their rooms.Another tree partially burned.The hotel sign was slightly burned.No one was hurt.