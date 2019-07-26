fire

Clovis hotel evacuated after tree catches fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A tree fire caused a hotel evacuation in Clovis.

It happened just before two this morning at a Comfort Suites on Clovis Avenue between Bullard and Sierra.

It is unclear how the tree caught on fire, but smoke made its way into the hotel and set off a smoke detector.

Firefighters evacuated the building as a precaution.

There was no fire in the building and everyone returned to their rooms.

Another tree partially burned.

The hotel sign was slightly burned.

No one was hurt.
