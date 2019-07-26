FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A tree fire caused a hotel evacuation in Clovis.
It happened just before two this morning at a Comfort Suites on Clovis Avenue between Bullard and Sierra.
It is unclear how the tree caught on fire, but smoke made its way into the hotel and set off a smoke detector.
Firefighters evacuated the building as a precaution.
There was no fire in the building and everyone returned to their rooms.
Another tree partially burned.
The hotel sign was slightly burned.
No one was hurt.
Clovis hotel evacuated after tree catches fire
FIRE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News