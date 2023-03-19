11-year-old sets fire to Clovis playground, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 11-year-old boy was cited after Clovis Police officials say he set fire to Music Park in Clovis.

Officers and firefighters responded to a call at the park on Music Avenue, south of 5th St. at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

When fire crews arrived, they found the jungle gym fully engulfed in flames.

Investigators determined an 11-year-old boy was responsible for the fire.

Officials say he lit paper on fire with a lighter on the play set.

Investigators tracked him down and cited him to the police probation team which handles juvenile offenses.

The park will be closed off to the public until further notice.

