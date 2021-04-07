Clovis North High School band to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some local students are getting the chance of a lifetime -- to be part of the famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York!The Clovis North High School marching band has been chosen to represent the Golden State in the iconic parade down the streets of New York.The band got the news on Tuesday in a surprise announcement.Band director David Lesser has known about the upcoming performance for months now -- but because of the pandemic -- had to wait to reveal the news to his students.Several in the band say they're excited -- but also pretty nervous."As soon as I get on the field, I start marching and the fears just go away," says Cameron Black. "I'm there with my friends and family but being in New York in front of that many people, it's really nerve-wracking."They'll have some time to calm those nerves, though -- the trip isn't planned until 2022, for the 96th annual parade.Macy's made a generous $10,000 donation to the band to help kick off fundraising efforts to cover the cost of the trip.Lesser estimates it'll cost the program up to $500,000 to cover a week's worth of lodging, meals, and some sightseeing in the Big Apple for the 175 students expected to go.