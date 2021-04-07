Society

Clovis North High School band to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

EMBED <>More Videos

Clovis North band to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some local students are getting the chance of a lifetime -- to be part of the famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York!

The Clovis North High School marching band has been chosen to represent the Golden State in the iconic parade down the streets of New York.

The band got the news on Tuesday in a surprise announcement.

Band director David Lesser has known about the upcoming performance for months now -- but because of the pandemic -- had to wait to reveal the news to his students.

Several in the band say they're excited -- but also pretty nervous.

"As soon as I get on the field, I start marching and the fears just go away," says Cameron Black. "I'm there with my friends and family but being in New York in front of that many people, it's really nerve-wracking."

They'll have some time to calm those nerves, though -- the trip isn't planned until 2022, for the 96th annual parade.

Macy's made a generous $10,000 donation to the band to help kick off fundraising efforts to cover the cost of the trip.

Lesser estimates it'll cost the program up to $500,000 to cover a week's worth of lodging, meals, and some sightseeing in the Big Apple for the 175 students expected to go.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyclovisbandmacy's thanksgiving day paradeclovis unified school district
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Where will we be on June 15? End in sight to COVID restrictions
Gavin's Law advances at State Capitol
Tulare County moves into less-restrictive orange tier
Thousands of FUSD students return to in-person learning
Newsom announces plan to fully reopen CA
16 CA counties join looser reopening tiers
Clovis Unified educators pushing to form teachers union
Show More
Woman shot in head during drive-by shooting in Hanford
Reopening Disneyland Resort: Ticket sales to resume April 15
Eagle Mountain Casino breaks ground on new location
How local families in need can apply for free hotspots
Proposed program could keep Fresno tenants from eviction
More TOP STORIES News