business

RG Power in Clovis expands under new ownership, creating job opportunities

Marcus Fierro says his hardworking parents taught him to dream big.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

RG Power in Clovis expands under new ownership

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- One local man had the opportunity of a lifetime to buy the store where he had been a customer for years. Now, he is expanding his business amid the pandemic, which means more job opportunities.

Twenty-six years ago, Marcus Fierro would have never guessed he would be opening the doors to his business's brand new storefront location, RG Power in Clovis.

"I did not have any ambitions in getting into this market, this business," said Fierro.

Before getting here, this company was known as RG Equipment in a much smaller store where Fierro was once the customer for his landscaping business, Preferred Landscaping.

"The owner would kid around and say 'buy my company,' and I would say 'yeah, yeah.' Until one day he was very serious, and we sat down and made it happen," Fierro said.

That purchase happened five and a half years ago. Since then, Fierro and his business partner renamed the company.

About a month ago, he opened this nearly 15,000 square foot store where they continue catering to landscapers and expanded to markets like construction. He says the previous owners made this life-changing career transition simple.

"He and his wife made things so easy for me to make this transition to take this on, and I am glad they did. They set a strong foundation, and we've been able to grow on that," Fierro said.

Meanwhile, the landscaping business he launched over 20 years ago has continued and grown tremendously, now employing over 60 people.
Fierro says his hardworking parents taught him to dream big.

"Growing up, I worked in the fields, my mom and dad lived in tents, they were food pickers here in the Central Valley, and we just pushed through, pushed forward," he said.

One of his most significant accomplishments is knowing how many people he's been able to employ and help before and during the pandemic.

He says he values the hard work which keeps his businesses going.

"We've had a positive impact in their life, that working with me has changed their life, and there is no substitute for that," he said.

Fierro said they are currently hiring and look forward to more growth, in more ways, for years to come.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessclovistaking action togetherbusinesssmall business
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
Fresno's Gazebo Gardens preparing to celebrate 100-year anniversary
Action News Morning Update
Grede focuses on lifting women, founders of color as 'Guest Shark'
Remembering Steve Jobs 10 years after his death
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News