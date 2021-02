EMBED >More News Videos While people are sad to see this location close, Sears isn't completely gone from the Valley. The Clovis location is excepted to remain open.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Sears in Clovis will soon close -- a year after Fresno's Manchester Mall's location was shut down.The company's website showed the business was hiring for two temporary positions due to the store closing.It's still unclear when the branch at Sierra Vista Mall will shut its doors.Sears has closed hundreds of stores after exiting bankruptcy in February 2019. The department store also suffered financial losses over the last year due to the pandemic.