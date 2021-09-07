COVID-19 vaccine

Former 'anti-vaxxer' from Clovis now urges vaccination after battling COVID in ICU

Sean and Shane Harrell were grateful to be able to celebrate their 47th birthday on Monday.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Former 'anti-vaxxer' twins from Clovis now urge vaccinations

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Identical twins from Clovis who weren't vaccinated against the coronavirus now have a new perspective on the pandemic after both of them had to be hospitalized.

Both have now been discharged from Community Regional Medical Center.

Sean and Shane Harrell were grateful to be able to celebrate their 47th birthday on Monday.

Sean admitted, "Yeah I am a former anti-vaxxer. It has changed my perspective."

The twins' wives Michelle and Jodi also got sick but their symptoms weren't as serious.

Sean spent 27 days in the hospital. Shane spent six days at CRMC last month.

Shane Harrell said, "I was scared and worried. I'm in there with COVID myself and I'm worried about my brother. He's in ICU fighting for his life and I'm hoping he's gonna make it."

Sean became ill after he and his wife took a trip to Las Vegas.

He said, "My friends had the vaccine. They had a cough. Trust me. I'd rather have the cough. I had COVID, I had COVID pneumonia. The meds that I was on caused ulcers. I ended up having to get five blood transfusions."

Sean even suffered a mini-stroke.

Shane shared, "The hardest part of this whole ordeal was seeing my brother intubated with every tube going everywhere possible."

The twins work as mechanics at the family-owned business, Charlie Automotive in Clovis. They do everything together but didn't count on getting sick together.

Shane recalled, "All I could do was talk to him. Tell him to stay strong. I told him he's a fighter - 'Keep fighting bro. Just keep fighting'."

Sean now needs to learn how to walk and use his right arm again.

"I can't go fast. My lungs are still fighting trying to get the air, that's why I'm on oxygen now," he said.

But at least the twins were able to joke with each other again.

They urged people to get vaccinated to protect not just themselves but their loved ones.

Shane and Sean added they believe most people who were opposed to the vaccine or who downplayed the pandemic have never had a loved one become seriously ill with COVID.

Both said they will get their shots in the future.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyclovisvaccinescloviscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecommunity regional medical centercovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
Biden, a convert to vaccine mandates, champions compliance
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News