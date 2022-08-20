Clovis Unified prepares to welcome students back to class

While students can expect the same warm welcome they see every year, some things will look a bit different.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified staff are busy getting ready for the start of the new school year, and they tell us parents are going to see some changes this year.

New bell schedules, added security measures and extended after-school programs are just a few of the changes families will see this school year.

Century Elementary teacher Jenay Carter says she can't wait for that first bell to ring on Monday morning.

"I'm excited for this school year to start off like a regular school year. We have some field trips planned and as kids are coming in, just to see their faces and smiles and get to know them," she says.

She's been preparing for their return all summer long - and says all that's left now is the finishing touches.

"Putting their names on folders and putting everyone's things in their desks and crayons and pencils and just making sure everyone has what they need," Carter says.

First up - the bus stop.

"We're starting a new bus pass system. As students enter the bus, they're going to swipe their pass, it shows their photo ID, pictures from their school ID, and recognizes that's the right bus, and as they exit, that's the right stop," says spokesperson Kelly Avants.

The district is also upping security measures - with the Catapult system.

"If a school had to lock down for some reason, this allows us to do that in seconds and shave time off," says Avants.

Due to a state law regulating school start times, there will also be new bell schedules across the district.

In addition, the district is also expanding its before-and-after school programs for at-risk students.

Staff say amid the changes, it's seeing their students in the classroom again that matters most.

"It's been up and down. I'm so glad it's up again and I'm just looking forward to be back to doing what we love," says Carter.