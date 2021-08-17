Clovis Unified COVID-19 Dashboard now available for parents

clovis unified school district

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students in Clovis Unified resumed in-person classes on Monday.

The district's COVID-19 dashboard already showed 36 people tested positive in August. Thirty-one were staff members with the largest number, eight, working inside the district's Child Development Department.

District spokesperson Kelly Avants said in a statement to Action News, "All contact tracing protocols have been followed and anyone impacted has been notified. "

Data also showed five students tested positive in the district. Four of them attend Clovis North. The other student attends Clovis East.

Fresno County Medical Consultant Dr. John Zweifler said, "We're seeing increased cases everywhere, so it's no surprise we're also seeing a lot of cases at the schools. The concern is with the unforeseen transmission at the school itself, so we haven't seen that yet."

Dr. Zweifler added school districts weren't required to make the number of COVID infections public but they were required to report all cases to the health department.

He saw how excited families were to have their kids back in the classroom but wanted to remind them we are in the middle of another surge because of the Delta variant.

Dr. Zweifler said, "Make sure your kids are not sick when they go to school, make sure your kids are wearing a mask and if you're able to get vaccinated, you're eligible to get vaccinated, then do so."

The link to the Clovis Unified COVID dashboard can be found here.

Central and Fowler Unified also planned to provide COVID dashboard information for parents.

Over a thousand students in Madera Unified were recently tested. As a result, seven students tested positive for COVID.

Because of a South Valley surge, Visalia Unified will now require mask wearing for staff and students both indoors and outdoors at all campuses

