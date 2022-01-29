clovis unified school district

Clovis Unified to offer COVID-19 testing for students, staff to speed return to campus

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the Omicron variant continues to impact school districts in Central California, Clovis Unified is looking to help families who have had trouble getting access to testing.

On Friday, the district sent a message to parents saying that free testing will be provided for students and staff who need a negative test to return to campus.

The testing will only be for those needing a negative test and not for an initial diagnosis.

Parents must be present to do the rapid test on their children. There will also be a form that parents can sign allowing their children to do the test themselves. The student must be in sixth grade or higher.

Families can expect to receive more details on testing the week of January 31.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessclovisomicron variantclovis unified school district
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLOVIS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Clovis Unified updates dress code, bell schedules for 2022-2023
Valley schools faced with Omicron variant as students return to class
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
CUSD offering free, at-home COVID tests for students ahead of break
TOP STORIES
2 killed in head-on crash in Fresno County, CHP says
2 men, 17-year-old boy arrested for deadly Ducor gas station shooting
Mobile home fire that killed Tulare woman now ruled a homicide
Sex offender registration, no jail for former Valley teacher sex crime
Man accused of killing 75-year-old father near Porterville
EDD director resigns after just over 1 year in charge
10 injured in PA bridge collapse; human chain formed to help
Show More
Central CA Food Bank partnering with CVS to reduce food insecurity
Clovis doctor urges women to screen for cervical cancer
Fresno man sues, blames recalled vehicle for severe injuries
Vaccination clinic being held in Porterville with $100 incentive
FUSD and Fresno Teachers Association reach new agreement
More TOP STORIES News