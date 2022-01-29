Clovis Unified to offer COVID-19 testing for students, staff to speed return to campus

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the Omicron variant continues to impact school districts in Central California, Clovis Unified is looking to help families who have had trouble getting access to testing.On Friday, the district sent a message to parents saying that free testing will be provided for students and staff who need a negative test to return to campus.The testing will only be for those needing a negative test and not for an initial diagnosis.Parents must be present to do the rapid test on their children. There will also be a form that parents can sign allowing their children to do the test themselves. The student must be in sixth grade or higher.Families can expect to receive more details on testing the week of January 31.