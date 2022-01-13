clovis unified school district

Changes coming to Clovis Unified's dress code

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Changes are coming to Clovis Unified's much-debated dress code.

At least a dozen students stood with signs outside the meeting showing support for changes to what they call outdated standards.

The board took action on some of the proposals, including allowing some styles of distressed denim, leggings, camouflage prints and facial hair including beards and mustaches.

The changes go into effect Thursday.

District administration also encouraged families to become informed about the dress code so students know what's allowed at school to avoid being "dress-coded" and sent home to change.
