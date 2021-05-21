Health & Fitness

Clovis Unified employees, students no longer have to wear face masks outdoors

EMBED <>More Videos

CUSD staff, students no longer have to wear masks outdoors

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified employees, students, and visitors no longer have to wear face masks if they are outdoors and they can maintain 6 feet of distance from each other.

The school district announced the lifting of some COVID-19 restrictions, days after the CDC released new guidance on face masks for vaccinated Americans.

Clovis Unified says it worked with Fresno County's health department and took into account state and federal guidance before deciding on the changes.

Employees, students, and visitors must still wear masks if they are indoors or if they are attending crowded outdoor events.

Students involved in athletics and other programs will also continue to follow state guidelines for their activities.

The district is hosting a no-cost Vaccination Clinic on Saturday, May 22, at its health center (miCare). The clinic is open to the public for all those 18 and older and will be administering the 'one and done' Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

Appointments are required and may be made online here while time slots remain.

The clinic will be held at miCare, 362 N. Clovis Ave., Clovis, located on the southwest corner of Herndon and Clovis avenue, behind In-N-Out.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessclovis
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News