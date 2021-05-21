Clovis Unified employees, students no longer have to wear face masks outdoors

The school district announced the lifting of some COVID-19 restrictions, days after the CDC released new guidance on face masks for vaccinated Americans.
Clovis Unified says it worked with Fresno County's health department and took into account state and federal guidance before deciding on the changes.
Employees, students, and visitors must still wear masks if they are indoors or if they are attending crowded outdoor events.
Students involved in athletics and other programs will also continue to follow state guidelines for their activities.
The district is hosting a no-cost Vaccination Clinic on Saturday, May 22, at its health center (miCare). The clinic is open to the public for all those 18 and older and will be administering the 'one and done' Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine.
Appointments are required and may be made online here while time slots remain.
The clinic will be held at miCare, 362 N. Clovis Ave., Clovis, located on the southwest corner of Herndon and Clovis avenue, behind In-N-Out.