deadly shooting

Valley college football coach shot to death by father in Fresno

Billy Wright was a coach at the College of the Sequoias and Reedley College.

Fresno police say 31-year-old Billy Wright (left) was shot to death his father, 52-year-old William Wright (right), on Wednesday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley college football coach was shot to death by his father at a family gathering on Wednesday morning.

Fresno police say 31-year-old William 'Billy' Wright was visiting his family in Fresno when he and his father got into an argument.

His father then went and got a handgun and shot his son in the chest just before 11 am. The son was rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center but died of his injuries.

RELATED: Marjaree Mason Center expects domestic violence to rise this summer

Billy Wright was a football coach at the College of the Sequoias in Visalia and Reedley College.

Fresno police say his father, 52-year-old William Wright, stayed at the scene after the shooting until officers arrived and arrested him. He was been booked into the Fresno County Jail and is facing charges of murder.

Fresno police say their investigation is still in the early stages.

If you have any information about the incident, you are urged to call Detective C. Franks at 559-621-2427 or Detective R. Rockwell at 559-621-2448.

You can also stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP (7867).

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

