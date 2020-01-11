Coalinga teen shot to death in Huron

A Coalinga teenager was shot to death outside a Huron apartment complex Friday night.Fresno County sheriff's deputies say Huron police officers found 19-year-old Joel Aguiniga dead on the ground near Chestnut Park at Giffen and Palmer just before midnight.They say Aguiniga is known to stay in that part of Huron.Detectives have not identified a suspect or a motive for the shooting, but they're now interviewing possible witnesses and canvassing the area for evidence.