Coarsegold covered in snow for the first time in years

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A white blanket covered Coarsegold as snow fell steadily in Madera County on Wednesday.

The snow was quite the sight for Deadwood resident Eric Solis.

"It's snowing a lot over here, it usually doesn't," said Eric Solis, a Deadwood resident. "I actually enjoy this weather a lot."

Snow in the lower elevations is rare.

The snow in Coarsegold was at 2,000 feet on Wednesday.

People in the area say they haven't seen snow like this there in years.

With more snow, rain and wind in the forecast, the California Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow it down and avoid slamming on the brakes.

"Really reduce that speed. The last thing you want to do is be caught in a windstorm, a rain storm, or up in the snow - traveling at those higher speeds is just going to make it harder to stop and make you more susceptible to becoming a victim of a crash," said Mike Salas with the California Highway Patrol.

The snowfall likely has folks thinking about heading to the mountains this weekend.

Before doing so, make sure to pack extra warm clothing, food, and water in case you get stranded.

You should also make sure your car is ready to go.

"Every vehicle, regardless of 4-wheel, all-wheel drive, are required to have snow chains with them," Salas said.

If you've never put chains on tires, he says to practice before your trip.

The winter weather creates safety challenges but it's also a dream for some Californians, who don't see snow too often.

"I hope it snows for the next three days or so, like, I'd honestly love that," Solis said.