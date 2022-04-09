good sports

Good Sports: Buchanan High School swimmer ready to dominate at collegiate level

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Good Sports: Buchanan HS swimmer ready to dominate at collegiate level

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You'd be hard-pressed to find Colby Hatton far from a pool.

"Mainly, I do stick to water," he said.

Day in and day out, he's ready to hit the water.

It's helped make the Buchanan senior not just one of the best swimmers in the Valley, but one of the top swimmers in the state.

"It's always great to get on out there and swim against teammates and opponents that are also club teammates," he said. "It's just a great feeling."

The senior is set to take his talents to Cal, a storied program coming fresh off its 7th NCAA championship -- a pedigree Hatton is excited to join.

"I'm stoked," he said. "Through Instagram and talking to the coaches, I'm so stoked they make everything so easy -- they always have. It's just a great feeling to stay a Bear and be part of their legacy."

But Hatton's rise in the swimming ranks is fairly new. His go-to sport was actually water polo.

It wasn't until this past Fall that he decided to focus all his energy on swim.

"Exceptional athlete, he's exceptionally talented," says coach Mark Bennett.

Coach Bennett says he, like many others, saw untapped potential.

"Everybody watched him, watched how talented he was and wondered to themselves, 'What if he committed to swimming as his number 1 sport?'"

A recent commitment that's paid off.

"What encourages me is the coaching staff at Cal," Hatton said. "They've talked to me, they've assured me that they like having athletes that come to them that are a little bit more raw, a little bit more unrefined."

Raw talent that Hatton will use to compete in the 50 and 100m free for the Bears.

Before chasing a national title at Berkeley, he's chasing as many records as he can at Buchanan.

"I mean, just more school records if I can," he said. "Live the senior year that I want to live, have fun with my friends, family and just make those memories that I've been making."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnogood sports
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD SPORTS
FPU javelin thrower also bringing awareness to human trafficking
Good Sports: Lightning strikes twice for South Valley golfer
Good Sports: Ukrainian tennis star finds refuge at Fresno Pacific
Good Sports: South Valley high school football star eyes next level
TOP STORIES
Kerman father killed in family's second DUI tragedy
Police warn gel blaster toy gun social media trend can be dangerous
Central California feeling impact of sudden temperature spike
Man convicted of first-degree murder for 2017 Visalia robbery
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap
Landlord says tenant owes $101K, using COVID laws to avoid eviction
Baseball is back! Fresno Grizzlies start new season Friday
Show More
Woman hit and killed by Merced police officer, authorities say
Downtown businesses expecting boost as Grizzlies baseball returns
Supreme Court apointee Jackson: 'We've made it, all of us'
Driver dies following alleged DUI crash in Tulare County: CHP
Proposal to change CA workweek to 32 hours for larger companies
More TOP STORIES News