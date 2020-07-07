education

Most Fall classes at College of the Sequoias to be held online, officials say

FILE - KFSN-TV: In this file photo from Sept. 24, 2019, a student sits at a table studying at College of the Sequoias in Visalia.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Most of the students at College of the Sequoia will continue virtual learning through the fall semester, administrators announced on Tuesday.

Officials with the community college said all lecture courses would be moved online for instruction.

Students who enroll in courses that have a laboratory component will be allowed on campus, but they will need to adhere to new safety measures.

Anyone who goes onto the COS campus will be required to wear a face mask to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Some classes will offer synchronous instruction, which means students will be required to participate online at a listed time for the course. Other courses are offered asynchronously, which allows students to learn and complete assignments on their own time.

Students in need of laptops will be able to check-out computers at the college's library. Hotspots will also be available upon request.
