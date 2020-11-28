Hobbies & Interests

Lego releases 9,000-piece Roman Colosseum kit for holidays, largest brick set ever made

By Allen Kim, CNN
SAN FRANCISCO -- Lego has officially rolled out Colosseum -- the largest Lego brick set in history and a detailed reproduction of Rome's famous oval amphitheater.

Bad news: it's already out of stock.

The model, which Lego released on Black Friday, consists of 9,036 pieces and when completed, it is 10.5 inches high, 20.5 inches wide and 23.5 inches deep. The largest Lego set before now was the Millennium Falcon, a Lego spokeswoman confirmed to CNN.

The Colosseum retails for $549.99 -- notably about $250 less than the Falcon.

The model depicts the Doric, Ionic and Corinthian columns on the Colosseum's outer facade, as well as the structure's iconic arches and the attic's Corinthian pilasters. The interior includes the "vast mysterious structure that runs underneath the entire arena," Lego says.

The set is recommended for ages 18 and over, according to Lego's website.

The actual Colosseum is an amphitheater in the center of Rome that opened in A.D. 80. It could hold tens of thousands of spectators for gladiatorial fights and performances of all kinds.

The Colosseum remains one of the most popular tourist attractions in Rome, with several million people visiting each year.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsholiday shoppingholidaysocietyhistorygiftsromeu.s. & worldlegotoysblack friday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News