Comcast opens Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots for free to support residents amid storms

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nearly 147,000 public Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots will be free for anyone to use in Northern and Central California.

Comcast says the move is to help residents and emergency personnel to stay connected during the recent winter storms.

The Wi-Fi hotspots are located both indoors and outdoors in places like shopping districts, parks and businesses.

When you are in range of a hotspot, the network name "xfinitywifi" will pop up on your device's list of available networks.

Sign-in options will appear for both Xfinity customers and non-customers.

Non-customers will need to look for "get connected" section to connect and will need to renew their sessions every two hours.

For a complete map of all Xfinity hotspots, click here.