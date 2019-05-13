Community & Events

19th Central Valley Honor Flight takes off for Washington D.C.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A special Honor Flight took off from Fresno Monday morning.

What makes it unique is the group is made up entirely of Vietnam Veterans.

The group is scheduled to land in Baltimore Monday night and begin their tour of Washington D.C. memorials on Tuesday.

Their first day will include trips to the Vietnam Memorial, the WWII Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.

The veterans will also be treated to a dinner program in Baltimore on Tuesday night.

They will return on Wednesday to a heroes' welcome home celebration at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.
