Clovis North junior selected for Disney Dreamers Academy in Orlando

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Much like his drive on the basketball court, Landon Humphrey isn't letting anything get in his way.I'm not going to slow down," Humphrey said. "I'm not going to stop. If I don't get in, I'm going to keep trying until I achieve my dream."With aspirations to play at Howard University and his eye on a career in fashion and design, The junior at Clovis North was selected out of thousands of applicants for The Disney Dreamer's Academy.It's a program aimed at helping teens turn their dreams into reality."I want to go into the fashion industry and empower people, and help people reach their dreams as well," Humphrey said.The happiest place on earth will double as a classroom, where students discover new career opportunities and interact with Steve Harvey and motivational speakers.Landon's induction into the 2020 Disney Dreamers Academy makes him the third in his family to go, after his sisters Alana and Ariana.So in addition to the rides and a sit-down with Steve Harvey, he's excited about meeting new people."The like-minded kids, I'll be able to meet as well, as the adults, who've been where I want to be," Humphrey said. "So yeah, that's a big motivation.Landon's parents, Lonnie and Marcia, say the teen is focused and uses leadership opportunities like coaching basketball clinics to inspire younger athletes."He's still a teenager," Lonnie said. "He's 16 years old. "He's got a lot of stuff going on, so we ask a lot of him and he comes through in a lot of different ways, so we are extremely proud of him."The academy theme is "Be 100," encouraging teens to stay positive and be "all in" at pursuing their goals."We know that Disney Dreamers is going to be a boost on his self-confidence and his focus for his future," Marcia said.As for which parent gets to chaperone, Landon's Dad will take part in the program. His mom already did with his sisters.They will all head to Orlando on March 12.