Community Convening focuses on children traumatized by violent crimes

Community Convening focuses on children traumatized by violent crimes (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Children exposed to violent crimes often must deal with emotional trauma.

On Wednesday, local organizations teamed up to raise awareness about the issue.

Centro La Familia held a special Community Convening session today in Northwest Fresno.

Experts shared information on how to better identify and help youth who experience or witness crimes like domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual assault.

Erica Enriquez from Centro La Familia says that by understanding these issues, attendees who work with youth can prevent tragic outcomes.

"It might be someone who is LGBT who maybe got kicked out of their home and we're thinking they are just a child runaway for whatever other reason," said Enriquez. "Trying to get to the bottom of it, so it doesn't get to the point where there is homelessness and potential suicide towards the end."

The Community Convening is a partnership between Centro La Familia and the Fresno County Department of Social Services.
