Futures Worth Fighting For Telethon benefiting Valley Children's Hospital

Thanks to the caring staff at Valley Children's Hospital, miracles happen every day in the Central Valley. You can help make more miracles happen during the Futures Worth Fighting For Telethon on Thursday, August 13th.

During the telethon, all you have to do is call 1-877-353-0000 or text GEORGE to 20222 (see terms below).

(Click/tap the image below to donate online)


Valley Children's Hospital is a nonprofit, state-of-the-art children's hospital on a 50-acre campus with a medical staff of more than 550 physicians. In California, they treat more inpatient cases than any pediatric hospital north of San Diego. With 356 licensed beds, Valley Children's Hospital is one of the largest hospitals of its type in the nation.

The Future Worth Fighting For Telethon benefiting Valley Children's Hospital on ABC30 is made possible by these generous sponsors:

TERMS: A one-time donation of $10.00 will be added to your mobile phone bill or deducted from your prepaid balance. Donor must be age 18+ and all donations must be authorized by the account holder (e.g. parents). By texting YES, the user agrees to the terms and conditions. All charges are billed by and payable to your mobile service provider. Service is available on most carriers. Donations are collected for the benefit of Valley Children's Hospital by the Mobile Giving Foundation and subject to the terms found at www.hmgf.org/t. Message & Data Rates May Apply. You can unsubscribe at any time by texting STOP to 20222; text HELP to 20222 for help. Valley Children's Healthcare Foundation's Privacy Policy: https://www.valleychildrens.org/foundation/privacy-policy
