Gladding family honored at 'Helping One Woman' event in Clovis

The Gladding family was honored and celebrated at the Helping One Woman event in Clovis on Tuesday night.Susan Gladding, Gavin Gladding's wife, was the guest of honor.Hundreds of people came together to raise thousands of dollars, to support Gladding and her family, after the tragic loss of the Clovis Unified educator.Everyone who attended donated at least $10 and there was also a raffle and silent auction with all proceeds going to the Gladding family.Event organizers say they sold out of tickets for the event in just 8 hours.