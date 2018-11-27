COMMUNITY

'Helping One Woman' group honors, raises money for Gladding family

EMBED </>More Videos

Gladding family honored at 'Helping One Woman' event in Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Gladding family was honored and celebrated at the Helping One Woman event in Clovis on Tuesday night.

Susan Gladding, Gavin Gladding's wife, was the guest of honor.

Hundreds of people came together to raise thousands of dollars, to support Gladding and her family, after the tragic loss of the Clovis Unified educator.

Everyone who attended donated at least $10 and there was also a raffle and silent auction with all proceeds going to the Gladding family.

Event organizers say they sold out of tickets for the event in just 8 hours.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscommunityClovis
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY
Central Valley residents hope to give new homes to Camp Fire victims
Reedley overcomes setbacks to put up Christmas tree
Local senior care facility wants you to be a Santa to a Senior
Visalia Breakfast Lions Club donates 1,100 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving
More community
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Thousands line Visalia's Main Street for 73rd annual Candy Cane Lane Parade
State Center community colleges participating in Giving Tuesday
Fresno City College aims to raise $50k for student pantry on Giving Tuesday
Tachi Palace offers new attractions at new Coyote Entertainment Center
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man severely injured after being struck by car on Friant Rd.
Suspect identified, arrested for murder of Porterville woman
City of Fresno prepares for storm system approaching Central Valley
Tenants of Madera apartment complex forced to leave after crash causes power outage
Man who lost home in Camp Fire gets pardon from governor for old drug conviction
Valley helps ship out Best Buy orders
Local breweries join others to create 'Resilience' IPA to help Camp Fire victims
State Center community colleges participating in Giving Tuesday
Show More
Jury set to decide fate of man accused of killing wife, removing body at her request
Former Merced Pastor sentenced to more than 100 years in prison
Man who fired gun in Tower District, killing 16-year old bystander sentenced 24 years
School limits number of condiments students can have
Democrats sue Fresno County to see whose votes got rejected
More News