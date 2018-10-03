Hanford Crow Control program redirects birds from downtown

Hanford's new Crow Control program is already having a major impact on the downtown area, despite just starting this week.Last month Main Street Hanford, the city's downtown revitalization group, partnered with a Portland-based falconry company that uses hawks to displace and redirect crows from certain areas.Work began Monday night to move the birds out of downtown Hanford.They've long been a nuisance for business owners and visitors.But as soon as "Mars the Hawk" showed up, the crows began screeching and flying in circles and within a half hour, there wasn't a crow in sight.The practice will be done three times a week and will happen more often during the winter months."We have six months to really evaluate their behavior and their patterns and teach them that Mars is here and they can't really be hanging out anymore. It was incredible, it was really interesting," Michelle Brown, a member of Main Street Hanford said.Main Street Hanford and the city are sharing the cost of the program, which will run through mid-April.