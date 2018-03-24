POLITICS

Hundreds gather in Pinedale to celebrate community's 95 year history

EMBED </>More Videos

The founder's day celebration kicked off this afternoon with a parade lead by Fresno Mayor Lee Brand. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Founder's Day celebration kicked off this afternoon with a parade lead by Fresno Mayor Lee Brand and Councilman Steve Brandau.

They each praised the accomplishments of the community, including the completed sidewalk project that made it so children no longer have to walk to school on the road.

"No one works harder than the leadership in our community of Pinedale. They're out every month looking for ways to improve their community," said Brandau.

The celebration also included the renaming of their community center to the Paula s Guzman Pinedale Community Center.

They say it was to honor the legacy she left behind, adding she was an extraordinary example of someone who lived in and served the community.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshistorylee brandFresno - Pinedale
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
California governor signs tough net neutrality bill
California divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain status
Gov. Brown vetoes bill to extend last call to 4 a.m.
WATCH LIVE: Kavanaugh-Ford Senate Judiciary hearing
President Trump's UN speech draws blank stares, laughter
More politics
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News