Hundreds gather in Pinedale to celebrate community's 95 year history

The Founder's Day celebration kicked off this afternoon with a parade lead by Fresno Mayor Lee Brand and Councilman Steve Brandau.They each praised the accomplishments of the community, including the completed sidewalk project that made it so children no longer have to walk to school on the road."No one works harder than the leadership in our community of Pinedale. They're out every month looking for ways to improve their community," said Brandau.The celebration also included the renaming of their community center to the Paula s Guzman Pinedale Community Center.They say it was to honor the legacy she left behind, adding she was an extraordinary example of someone who lived in and served the community.