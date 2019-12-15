mass shooting

Hundreds come together to mourn famous Hmong singer killed in Fresno mass shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds gathered at the Fresno Fairgrounds on Saturday to pay their respects to one of the four men killed in last month's mass shooting.

The ceremony for Xy Lee took place in the industrial education building and the first day wrapped up about an hour ago.

The 23-year-old was a famous singer in the Hmong community and his music had a global audience.

Pictures of Lee filled a table as people stopped by to pay their respects

Precious memories of the young man with family, singing or holding one of his guitars were also on display.

Per Hmong tradition, Lee's services will last through Monday.

"It is just tragic that he had to leave us this way. I wish there was something that we could have done to prevent this from happening," said Pa Lee, the funeral coordinator.

Lee was one of four men killed on November 17 when at least two gunmen stormed a football watch party at a house on Lamona.

Police have not arrested anyone for the attack.

Xy lee's funeral service continues on Sunday and Mayor Lee Brand will speak during the all-day ceremony.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnomass shootingfuneral
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MASS SHOOTING
Gunmen may have targeted Jewish market in NJ shooting
Saudi gunman tweeted against US before naval base shooting
Pensacola base shooter watched shooting videos before attack
Funerals held for victims of Fresno mass shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno woman arrested after stabbing boyfriend with knife, hitting him with drawer
4 teenagers injured in Tulare County drive-by shooting
Homicide detectives investigate Fowler triple shooting
Fresno Police searching for suspects after 2 injured in shooting
Rally held in Fresno for man arrested by ICE while taking kids to school
Man walking across highway hit by two cars and killed
Central playing in the D-1AA state final against Sierra Canyon
Show More
San Joaquin man accused of killing 16-year-old boy appears in court
A record-setting year for construction in Merced
Health Watch: New drug for sinusitis
Small fire breaks out at Fresno elementary school, students evacuated
30-year-old found shot several times in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News