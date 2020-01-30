abc30 community

Magic of Storytelling

Share your "shelfies" with us and unlock books for children in need.

Walt Disney Television, Disney Publishing Worldwide, First Book, ABC30 and Fresno Unified are teaming up for the Magic of Storytelling campaign!

For every "shelfie" you post on Instagram or Twitter now through March 31, 2020 using #magicofstorytelling, Disney will donate a book to First Book.

Books will go to children in need.

Learn more at MagicOfStorytelling.com.


ABC30 thanks Fresno Unified School District for helping share the Magic of Storytelling in the Central Valley.

