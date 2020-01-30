Walt Disney Television, Disney Publishing Worldwide, First Book, ABC30 and Fresno Unified are teaming up for the Magic of Storytelling campaign!
For every "shelfie" you post on Instagram or Twitter now through March 31, 2020 using #magicofstorytelling, Disney will donate a book to First Book.
Books will go to children in need.
Learn more at MagicOfStorytelling.com.
ABC30 thanks Fresno Unified School District for helping share the Magic of Storytelling in the Central Valley.
I’ll never say no to a good book! Share the #book you’re currently reading using #magicofstorytelling and #Disney will donate a book to @firstbook 📚 Books will go to children in need! Here’s my #shelfie! Be sure to share yours on Instagram and Twitter through March 31. pic.twitter.com/Msi32MXjZI— Shayla Girardin ABC30 (@ShaylaABC30) January 29, 2020