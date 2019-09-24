Monster Jam returning to Fresno in 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mark your calendars!
Monster Jam Triple Threat Series is coming to Fresno.
The event will be held at the Save Mart Center from March 6-8, 2020.
It will be a weekend filled with action-packed competitions that will include; Monster Jam Speedsters, Monster Jame ATVs and of course, the iconic Monster Jame trucks.
You will even get the chance to meet some of your favorite drivers and get an up-close look at the massive trucks at the Monster Jam Pit Party.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10:00 am and start at $23.
You can purchase them on ticketmaster.com or at the Save Mart Center Box Office.
