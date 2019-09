Monster Jam returning to Fresno in 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mark your calendars!Monster Jam Triple Threat Series is coming to Fresno.The event will be held at the Save Mart Center from March 6-8, 2020.It will be a weekend filled with action-packed competitions that will include; Monster Jam Speedsters, Monster Jame ATVs and of course, the iconic Monster Jame trucks.You will even get the chance to meet some of your favorite drivers and get an up-close look at the massive trucks at the Monster Jam Pit Party.Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10:00 am and start at $23.You can purchase them on ticketmaster.com or at the Save Mart Center Box Office.