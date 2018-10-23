COMMUNITY & EVENTS

One winning ticket sold in South Carolina for $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.6 billion, the highest lottery drawing in the country's history.

At least one ticket hit all six numbers to claim the record $1.6 billion Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night.

Officials in South Carolina said they had a winner in their state. Not all states have reported results yet.

The $1.6 billion jackpot would be the largest prize in U.S. history and comes with a cash option of $913 million.

The winning numbers are: 5-28-62-65-70 Mega Ball: 5

If there had been no winner, the Texas lottery office announced, the jackpot would have climbed to $2 billion.
