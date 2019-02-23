RALLY

Opposing groups rally at UNC over more monument removals

Opposing groups rally at UNC over more monument removals

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --
Two groups of demonstrators came out to UNC to rally in response to the removal of two monuments on Saturday.

The demonstrators who were waving Confederate flags walked from the site where Silent Sam formerly stood to the old post office on Franklin Street.

They were met by counter protesters shortly into their rally. The rallies came soon after the town removed the Jefferson Davis Highway memorial marker on Friday, in addition to a plaque added recently by civic activists to recognize a black woman referred to as a "negro wench" in a speech by UNC donor Julian Carr in 1913.

Town officials said both items were removed because of public safety concerns.
