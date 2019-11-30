Santa Claus Lane in Clovis is now open

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas, meaning Santa Claus Lane in Clovis has officially kicked off.For a fifth year, you can see 39 houses filled with lights, synced up to the songs playing on soft rock 98-9.Each year they do different songs.From Friday night through Christmas, from 6-10 in the evening, you can walk or drive down the lane, which is also known as Indianapolis in Clovis.This is a free experience for anyone wanting to visit, but they do accept donations. This year all donations will go to a Valley food bank."We're not only doing this for the community, we like to give back. We really like to say it's the true spirit of Christmas and we try to keep it that way. You're not going to see big billboards around companies advertising their logos," says board member Randall Butler.All 39 homes are synced to the same computer program.There are more than 500,000 lights and 20 miles of extension cords.That's not including the added decorations that many of the houses put on display, so a lot of time and effort goes into this labor of love.In fact, for each minute of song, that's about 8 - 10 hours of programming.Organizers say the physical set-up starts in October, but they've already started the programming for next year.Organizers say it's best to enter off Gettysburg to take in the full show.