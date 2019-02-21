Students help build shelter for Povorello House

The Department of Construction Management in the Lyles College of Engineering presented the Poverello House with a prototype shelter on Thursday afternoon.It took two semester to complete, but Construction Management seniors with the help of interior design students were able to finish the shelter."It was a tough project but I'm really glad with the way it came out," said Jose Campos, who is a student with the Department of Construction Management in the Lyles College of Engineering.Campos helped with not only building the shelter but also getting the funding from companies here in the family.He said this was made possible with the help of Webcor, Borga, and Valley Iron."It's a really good feeling, being able to know actually giving back to a cause that here in Fresno that actually is a really big problem. So being able to provide comfortable housing and things of that nature - I'm just really happy to give back," Campos explained.Arthur Dyson, the architect behind the design, said this prototype is different from the current sheds at the Poverello house because this one is insulated."What the building does, it's actually two, it's an interior shell and the outside floats above it which allows the air above it to circulate. So it's a way to get natural thermal cooling on the building to get around some of the hot summer sun we have here," Dyson said.The interior design students picked these vibrant colors with an eye to make it more welcoming.Cruz Avila, the CEO of the Poverello House, can't wait to bring back this prototype."To be able to have a place that they call home, that's what this is all about, and it's really because of the communities support, not only the donations. The folks that gave the materials, the students here at Fresno State that built this mansion for those in need," Avila said.This is just a prototype because everyone wants to see how well it works out for the Poverello House.Although they have one big hurdle, they need help transporting the shelter to the Poverello House and are currently looking for a company to give them a lending hand.