COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Students help build shelter for Povorello House

EMBED </>More Videos

The Department of Construction Management in the Lyles College of Engineering presented the Poverello House with a prototype shelter on Thursday afternoon.

By
The Department of Construction Management in the Lyles College of Engineering presented the Poverello House with a prototype shelter on Thursday afternoon.

It took two semester to complete, but Construction Management seniors with the help of interior design students were able to finish the shelter.

"It was a tough project but I'm really glad with the way it came out," said Jose Campos, who is a student with the Department of Construction Management in the Lyles College of Engineering.

Campos helped with not only building the shelter but also getting the funding from companies here in the family.

He said this was made possible with the help of Webcor, Borga, and Valley Iron.

"It's a really good feeling, being able to know actually giving back to a cause that here in Fresno that actually is a really big problem. So being able to provide comfortable housing and things of that nature - I'm just really happy to give back," Campos explained.

Arthur Dyson, the architect behind the design, said this prototype is different from the current sheds at the Poverello house because this one is insulated.

"What the building does, it's actually two, it's an interior shell and the outside floats above it which allows the air above it to circulate. So it's a way to get natural thermal cooling on the building to get around some of the hot summer sun we have here," Dyson said.

The interior design students picked these vibrant colors with an eye to make it more welcoming.

Cruz Avila, the CEO of the Poverello House, can't wait to bring back this prototype.

"To be able to have a place that they call home, that's what this is all about, and it's really because of the communities support, not only the donations. The folks that gave the materials, the students here at Fresno State that built this mansion for those in need," Avila said.

This is just a prototype because everyone wants to see how well it works out for the Poverello House.

Although they have one big hurdle, they need help transporting the shelter to the Poverello House and are currently looking for a company to give them a lending hand.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshomeless
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
A shameful history of racism links Fresno to Oscar-nominated film 'Green Book'
Help homeless animals, or view beautiful blossoms this weekend
Obama, Steph Curry captivate young men of color in Oakland
Yosemite's famous 'firefall' returns as spectators flock to the park
More Community & Events
Top Stories
A shameful history of racism links Fresno to Oscar-nominated film 'Green Book'
2 suspects in custody after ATM robbing spree in Madera
Man killed in hit-and-run exactly 4 years after fatal DUI crash in same spot
UPDATE: I-5 is now open again over the Grapevine
Wet February almost eliminates drought in California
Rare snowfall seen in cities across SoCal
Furloughed park ranger wins nearly $30 million lottery jackpot
Judge denies change of venue for Kori Muhammad trial
Show More
Officers on scene of drive-by shooting in northwest Fresno
Video shows last time Colorado mother killed by her husband was seen alive
CHP, Caltrans, truck drivers say slow down in snow
Dos Palos shooting: Officer may have been shot, killed by Merced Police
Valley farmers fear threat of more hail, freezing temperatures
More News