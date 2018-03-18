Valley Focus: Celebrate Vintage Days at Fresno State

Fresno State students are getting ready for Vintage Days 2018. The three-day festival is April 20-22 on the Fresno State campus. Ramiro Merino Diaz, the student director of Vintage Days and development coordinator Erin Paz joined Valley Focus host Margot Kim in the ABC30 studios to discuss what's in store. The following are excerpts of the interview which aired March 18, 2018:Margot: I certainly have fond memories of Vintage Days. Tell us how it's changed over the years.