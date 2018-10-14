VALLEY FOCUS

Valley Focus: What's New at The Civil War Revisited

Aurora Diaz
Put down your iPad and step back into the 1860's!

The 29th Annual Civil War Revisited is coming to Fresno. Hang with Union and Confederate Soldiers, take a carriage ride and greet historical figures.

Or maybe convince your history teacher to give you extra credit for checking out one of the largest living history events in the West!

It's all happening October 20-21, 2018 at Kearney Park. You can watch battle re-enactments or learn the mannerisms and dance moves of the gentlemen and ladies of yesteryear.

Ruth Lang, Executive Director of Fresno Historical Society joined ABC30's Margot Kim on the set of Valley Focus to discuss what's new this year. Lang says members of the Buffalo Soldier Mounted Cavalry Unit will make a special appearance.

Get more information at ValleyHistory.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsvalley focuscivil war
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VALLEY FOCUS
Valley Focus: Pink Tea Party Honors Cancer Survivors and Families
Valley Focus: SEFCEDA Will Honor Local Trailblazers in Southeast Fresno
Valley Focus: Warnors Theater Celebrates 90 Years
Valley Focus: Hecho En Fresno Celebrates Mexican-American Culture
More valley focus
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Valley Focus: Pink Tea Party Honors Cancer Survivors and Families
Valley Focus: SEFCEDA Will Honor Local Trailblazers in Southeast Fresno
Queer Out Awards Gala to recognize members of LGBTQ community
Local organization hosts supportive services event for Valley veterans
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Sheriff's deputies investigating deadly shooting after 16-year-old boy shot and killed his father
FFA student donating $30k raised at Big Fresno Fair livestock auction to support veterans
Woman says she fatally stabbed husband after tripping on rug
Loved ones gather to remember Rahman Newsome on anniversary of his death
Fresno County's first legal pot dispensary opens its doors
Family, friends gather at vigil in memory of woman hit and killed by car in Central Fresno
Hurricane Michael forces Central Valley native to evacuate
2-year-old mauled to death by family's dog in Alvin
Show More
Lightning lights up SoCal skies; residents urged to seek shelter
Police: 11 baby bodies found in closed funeral home
Officer mistakenly pulls gun on students during active shooter drill
Bronx parents: School bus aide punched son who has autism
Woman arrested, accused of having sex with a 15-year-old boy
More News