Valley Focus: What's New at The Civil War Revisited

Put down your iPad and step back into the 1860's!
The 29th Annual Civil War Revisited is coming to Fresno. Hang with Union and Confederate Soldiers, take a carriage ride and greet historical figures.
Or maybe convince your history teacher to give you extra credit for checking out one of the largest living history events in the West!
It's all happening October 20-21, 2018 at Kearney Park. You can watch battle re-enactments or learn the mannerisms and dance moves of the gentlemen and ladies of yesteryear.
Ruth Lang, Executive Director of Fresno Historical Society joined ABC30's Margot Kim on the set of Valley Focus to discuss what's new this year. Lang says members of the Buffalo Soldier Mounted Cavalry Unit will make a special appearance.
Get more information at ValleyHistory.org.
