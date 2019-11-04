community

Volunteers spend morning picking up trash in Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Volunteers rolled their sleeves and broke out the trash bags to help beautify central Fresno.

People of all ages with Vegan Fresno picked up litter throughout the Tower District on Sunday -- some even made it a family event.

Organizers say they hope their presence in the area inspires others to do their part.

"Anywhere you can start just by even helping to pick up trash and plant things in the area, but today we're going to be picking up trash to make the tower district a little bit better," said volunteer Brooke Gutierrez.

Vegan Fresno typically holds these cleanups every third Saturday of the month, but because of the Halloween festivities, they decided to pick up this Sunday as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresno tower districtfresnovolunteerismcommunity
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Volunteers work to 'Keep Fresno Beautiful' through new city initiative
Event provides veterans with free dental care in Fresno
Preparations begin for Two Cities Marathon in Fresno, Clovis
Meet the woman behind La Catrina de Visalia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kings Co. welfare fraud investigator murders police officer, shoots father, commits suicide
3 arrested after car failure leaves robbery victim vulnerable, wrecker rescues him
Fresno State takes down Hawaii, 41-38, in walk-off win
North Fork woman dies inside burning home, neighbors tried to save her
Walter Mercado, flamboyant Puerto Rican astrologer, dies at 88
Preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Sonoma County
48-year-old man's body found in central Fresno canal
Show More
Fire breaks out after shots fired at central Fresno home
Trump approves plan to cap refugees at 18,000 in 2020
McDonald's CEO steps down after relationship with employee
Krispy Kreme orders student to halt doughnut resale service
Trump threatens to cut US funding for California wildfires
More TOP STORIES News