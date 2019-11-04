Volunteers spend morning picking up trash in Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Volunteers rolled their sleeves and broke out the trash bags to help beautify central Fresno.People of all ages with Vegan Fresno picked up litter throughout the Tower District on Sunday -- some even made it a family event.Organizers say they hope their presence in the area inspires others to do their part."Anywhere you can start just by even helping to pick up trash and plant things in the area, but today we're going to be picking up trash to make the tower district a little bit better," said volunteer Brooke Gutierrez.Vegan Fresno typically holds these cleanups every third Saturday of the month, but because of the Halloween festivities, they decided to pick up this Sunday as well.