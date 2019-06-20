weekend guide

Your Weekend

Mariposa Music Series
A new concert series is taking over downtown Fresno.

Mariposa Music Series features a local artist on the second and fourth Saturday of each month through August.

Besides enjoying live music, visitors can also hang out in the beer garden and grub on food.

This is a family-friendly event, so there will be activities for everyone.

The concerts are free with music starting at 7:30 and 10 pm.

For more information, click here.


Fresno County Wine Journey
Grab your glass and sip on some vino this weekend

Fresno County Wine Journey will take you to just over a dozen wineries as well as a couple of breweries and a distillery.

Tickets for this event start at $10 if bought in advance and $15 at the door.

For more information, click here.


Free Community High Fitness Class
Get a good sweat this Saturday morning with a free fitness class at the River Park.

This isn't your basic work out; it is "High Fitness," a new and improved version of aerobics and combined dance.

The music turns on at 8 am

If you're feeling adventurous, you can stay after for a free boot camp class.

For more information, click here.


Star Party at Millerton Lake

A Star Party is happening this Saturday at Millerton Lake, and everyone is welcome.

Central Valley Astronomers will be set up with telescopes on the Madera side of the lake.

You'll be able to stargaze and get a closer look at planets and galaxies.

This is a free event; however, there is a $10 parking fee.

For more information, click here.


Ampersand Blood Drive

This Saturday head to Ampersand Ice Cream in northwest Fresno to donate blood to the Central California Blood Center.

In return, you will get a free scoop of ice cream. But the deal gets sweeter, you will also get a free ticket to Island Waterpark.

For more information, click here.
