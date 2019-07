Your Weekend

Friday Fireworks at Chukchansi Park

Granite Park's Firework Show and Family Movie Night

AlleyWave

Arte Americas yard sale

Clovis-Fresno Toy-Anime-Comic Con

If you are looking for a Friday fireworks show in Fresno head to Chukchansi Park.Fireworks will light up the sky after the Grizzlies' game on Friday.Ticket prices for the game vary.At Granite Park this Friday take the kids to watch a movie and fireworks.Playing on the big screen: Captain Marvel.It will be a late night; fireworks start at 9 pm with the movie following after.This is a free event, but bring your lawn chairs and blankets to sit on.Also happening Friday night is the popular AlleyWave party in Downtown Fresno.All ages are welcome, so bring the whole family.At this party, you'll find several food trucks and local vendors.There's also a margarita lounge.This is a free event.Arte Americas is having a yard sale this Saturday.They are selling paintings, posters, handcrafted items, and more.Proceeds, of course, support the center.This next one will take you indoors and out of the heat!Saturday is the Clovis-Fresno Toy-Anime-Comic Con at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.There is a costume contest, so dress to impress.Tickets for this event start at $6 , but if you bring in a flyer