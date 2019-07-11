Your Weekend

Mariposa Music Series

Stoneshiver is taking the stage Saturday in Downtown Fresno.This is part of the new Mariposa Music Series hosted by Downtown Fresno Partnership and New Rock 104.1.It's a free event and families are encouraged to come.For the adults there is a beer garden and for the kids a play area.Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with the concert running from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.Saturday morning head to Fig Garden Village for a pancake breakfast.The North Fresno Rotary puts on this event each year.As you eat you can buy raffle tickets to win prizes, listen to live music and there will be activities to keep the kids entertained.Tickets are $10.Proceeds from this event benefit various Fresno county charities.Let's talk about fast boats.If you want to see boats race down the Kings river head to Kingsburg.Saturday is the annual Flat Bottom Boogie at the Kings River RV Resort.Tickets are $35 and don't forget to bring your beach chair.Pianist Hunter Noack is bringing his one of a kind concert series to California for the first time.He will have two shows one at 3 p.m. and one at 6:30 p.m. up in Shaver Lake.Tickets for this event range from $25 to $100 and proceeds benefit the Museum, a non-profit focused in education supported solely by donations.Did you know there is a Hot Dog Festival in Central California?Saturday in Three Rivers the volunteer fire department will be serving up hot dogs, polish dogs and even veggie dogs.This event will be perfect for your kids because several agencies including, Tulare Co. Fire, CHP and American Ambulence will be setup with booths and demonstrations.Tickets are $8.Proceeds benefit the volunteer fire department and the Three Rivers Historical Museum